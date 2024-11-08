By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 08, 2024
There are two types of carbs—simple and complex. While simple carbs can cause spikes in blood sugar, complex carbs can help stabilise blood sugar levels. Here are 10 healthy carbs you may add to your diet!
High in fibre and protein, lentils are a perfect complex carb choice for diabetics. They help improve blood sugar control and are low on the glycemic index, meaning they cause a slower, steadier rise in blood sugar.
Lentils
High in fibre, particularly soluble fibre, apples can help regulate blood sugar. Their natural sweetness comes with a lower glycemic load, and the fibre content helps slow digestion, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar.
Apples
Unsweetened Greek yogurt is particularly high in protein and probiotics, which promote gut health. The complex carbs in yoghurt are absorbed slowly, helping to prevent blood sugar spikes.
Yoghurt
Oats contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that helps regulate blood sugar and lower cholesterol levels. Whether you eat them as oatmeal or in baked goods, oats are a filling, healthy carb option.
Oats
Unlike many grains, quinoa is a complete protein, offering all nine essential amino acids. It is also high in fibre and has a relatively low glycemic index, making it a great carb choice for people with diabetes.
Quinoa
This tropical fruit is packed with fibre and antioxidants, including vitamin C. Its natural sugars are absorbed slowly, helping to manage blood glucose levels and promote digestive health.
Papaya
High in fibre and beta-glucan, barley helps improve insulin sensitivity and reduces the risk of spikes in blood sugar. It can be added to soups, salads, or used as a side dish.
Barley
Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants and fibre. They have a relatively low glycemic index and are known to improve insulin sensitivity, making them a great addition to a diabetic-friendly diet.
Blueberries
Rich in vitamins and fibre, sweet potatoes are a healthier carb choice compared to white potatoes. Their high fibre content helps slow down sugar absorption, leading to more stable blood sugar levels.
Sweet Potatoes
Low in calories but high in fibre, pumpkin is a fantastic complex carb. It is packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene and can be added to soups, stews, or roasted for a nutrient-dense side dish.
Pumpkin