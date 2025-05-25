By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 25, 2025

Healthshots

7 Health Benefits Of Spring Onion

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Spring onions, also known as green onions or scallions, are not just a tasty addition to salads and soups, they are packed with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Here are 7 health benefits of eating spring onions.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Boosts Immunity

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Spring onions are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help strengthen your immune system. They protect your body from infections, especially during seasonal changes.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Good For The Heart

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Spring onions contain compounds like allicin and quercetin that may help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These compounds support better blood flow and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Improves Digestion

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Green onions help improve digestion by promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut. They also have natural fibre that helps with smooth bowel movements and reduces bloating.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Healthy Skin

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Thanks to their vitamin A and C content, spring onions can help improve your skin health. These vitamins support collagen production, fight free radicals, and may help reduce signs of ageing like wrinkles and dryness.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Aids in Weight Loss

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Low in calories and high in fibre, spring onions are a great addition to a weight-loss diet. They keep you full for longer, reduce unhealthy cravings, and support better metabolism.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Strengthens Bones

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Spring onions are a good source of vitamin K and calcium, which are important for strong and healthy bones. Regular consumption may help prevent bone-related issues like osteoporosis.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Relieves Muscle Cramps

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

They contain potassium and magnesium, minerals that help relax muscles and reduce cramps. Eating spring onions regularly can help prevent these uncomfortable muscle spasms.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Spring onions can help give your skin a healthy glow and more

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock