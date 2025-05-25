7 Health Benefits Of Spring Onion

By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 25, 2025
Spring onions, also known as green onions or scallions, are not just a tasty addition to salads and soups, they are packed with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Here are 7 health benefits of eating spring onions.
Boosts Immunity
Spring onions are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help strengthen your immune system. They protect your body from infections, especially during seasonal changes.
Good For The Heart
Spring onions contain compounds like allicin and quercetin that may help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These compounds support better blood flow and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Improves Digestion
Green onions help improve digestion by promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut. They also have natural fibre that helps with smooth bowel movements and reduces bloating.
Healthy Skin
Thanks to their vitamin A and C content, spring onions can help improve your skin health. These vitamins support collagen production, fight free radicals, and may help reduce signs of ageing like wrinkles and dryness.
Aids in Weight Loss
Low in calories and high in fibre, spring onions are a great addition to a weight-loss diet. They keep you full for longer, reduce unhealthy cravings, and support better metabolism.
Strengthens Bones
Spring onions are a good source of vitamin K and calcium, which are important for strong and healthy bones. Regular consumption may help prevent bone-related issues like osteoporosis.
Relieves Muscle Cramps
They contain potassium and magnesium, minerals that help relax muscles and reduce cramps. Eating spring onions regularly can help prevent these uncomfortable muscle spasms.
