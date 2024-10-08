By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 08, 2024

Healthshots

10 Health Benefits Of Lemons

Lemons are not just for adding the citrus flavour to your water and boosting your immunity—they are packed with these 10 health benefits. 

Lemons are loaded with vitamin C, which boosts your immune system, helps your body fight against common colds, and improves skin health by promoting collagen production.

Rich In Vitamin C

Lemons are low in calories and high in fibre, especially pectin, which can help you feel full for longer and reduce cravings, making them great for weight loss.

Supports Weight Loss

Drinking warm lemon water in the morning can help jumpstart your digestive system. Lemons stimulate bile production, which helps break down food and improve nutrient absorption.

Promotes Digestion

The vitamin C, fibre and plant compounds in lemons are known to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, helping reduce the risk of heart disease. 

Supports Heart Health

The citric acid in lemons may help prevent the growth of kidney stones by increasing urine volume and helping flush out minerals that can cause stone formation.

Prevent Kidney Stones

The antioxidants in lemons help combat free radicals, which are known to cause skin ageing. Vitamin C also helps in reducing fine lines and wrinkles and brightening your skin tone.

Improves Skin Health

Lemons have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce swelling and pain in  chronic conditions like arthritis. They are also good for supporting overall joint health.

Reduces Inflammation

Lemons have antibacterial properties that can help kill bacteria in your mouth, reducing bad breath. However, make sure to rinse with water after to protect your teeth from the acidity.

Freshens Breath

Lemons contains citric acid and vitamin C, both of which are known to enhance the absorption of iron from plant based foods. This can help you prevent the risk of anemia or iron deficiency.

Boosts Iron Absorption

