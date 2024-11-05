By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 05, 2024
Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is an aromatic herb that has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Consuming tulsi regularly can provide a number of health benefits. Here are 10 reasons to include it in your daily diet.
Known as an adaptogen, tulsi helps the body cope with stress by balancing cortisol levels. This can help relax your nervous systems and promote mental clarity, supporting emotional well-being.
Reduces Stress
Tulsi is rich in antioxidants and has natural antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. These help strengthen the immune system and protect the body against infections.
Boosts Immunity
Tulsi helps with digestion by stimulating the production of stomach acids and promoting regular bowel movements. It can also reduce bloating and gas.
Improves Digestion
When consumed regularly, tulsi may help regulate blood sugar levels. This makes it beneficial for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.
Lowers Blood Sugar Levels
Thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, tulsi can help treat acne, reduce skin irritation, and promote a healthy skin tone. Plus, the antioxidant content keeps your skin youthful as well.
Gives You Healthy Skin
During monsoon and winter seasons, colds and flu are common. However, tulsi contains antimicrobial properties that boost immunity and can help clear the airways, making it easier to breathe.
Good For Common Cold
Tulsi has been traditionally used to treat coughs, colds, and asthma. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help relieve the symptoms effectively.
Supports Respiratory Health
Apart from lowering stress, the biggest risk factor for heart problems, tulsi has antioxidant properties. This helps prevent damage caused by free radicals and lower cholesterol levels.
Promotes Heart Health
Tulsi is one of the most powerful herbs that can also benefit your liver health. It has antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties, which help protect the liver cells from the damage caused by the virus and free radicals.
Reduces The Risk Of Liver Diseases
Apart from all the health benefits, tulsi is also useful for healing wounds. Thanks to its antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, tulsi can provide quick relief.
Heals Wound