By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 27, 2024
Winter can be harsh on hair, often leaving it dry and frizzy. To combat this, try these 5 homemade hair masks that can restore moisture and smoothness.
Coconut Oil and Honey Hair Mask
Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil provides deep hydration, and honey, a natural humectant, locks in moisture. Mix equal parts of both ingredients, apply to damp hair, and leave for 30 minutes before rinsing to soften frizz and add shine.
Banana and Yoghurt Hair Mask
Bananas help to nourish the hair and prevent breakage, while yoghurt helps balance the scalp’s pH and moisturise. Blend a ripe banana with two tablespoons of yoghurt and apply it to hair for 20-30 minutes to get smooth and manageable strands.
Aloe Vera and Olive Oil Hair Mask
Aloe vera calms the scalp and reduces frizz, while olive oil deeply moisturizes. Mix aloe vera gel with a few drops of olive oil and apply the mask to damp hair. Let it sit for 30 minutes before washing to restore softness.
Egg and Yoghurt Hair Mask
Packed with protein, eggs strengthen hair and reduce frizz. Combined with the hydrating benefits of yoghurt, this mask adds moisture and smoothness. Whisk one egg with yoghurt and apply to hair for 20 minutes, then rinse.
Shea Butter Hair Mask
Shea butter is known for its deep moisturising properties, perfect for combating winter dryness and frizziness. Warm up some shea butter and apply it to your hair once it cools down, leaving it for 30 minutes to get soft, frizz-free hair.
