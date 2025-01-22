By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 22, 2025
Known for their sweet and tangy flavour, guavas are a nutritional powerhouse that can promote your health in many ways. From boosting immunity to improving digestion, this fruit offers these 9 amazing health benefits.
With their high vitamin C content, guavas strengthen the immune system, helping to fight infections and reduce the risk of illnesses like the common cold.
Boosts Immunity
The dietary fibre in guavas helps in digestion and prevents constipation by promoting regular bowel movements and improving gut health.
Improves Digestion
Guavas are rich in antioxidants, such as lycopene and vitamin C, which help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and prevent heart disease.
Supports Heart Health
The antioxidants and vitamin C in guavas help combat oxidative stress, promoting healthy skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Good For Skin
Guavas have a low glycemic index, which makes them an excellent choice for people with diabetes, as they help regulate blood sugar levels.
Regulates Blood Sugar
Guavas are low in calories but high in fibre, which helps increase satiety, control appetite, and support weight management efforts.
Promotes Weight Loss
Guavas contain anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.
Protects Bone Health
With their high vitamin A content, guavas contribute to better eye health, preventing age-related macular degeneration and improving vision.
Improves Vision
Guavas are a superfood for a reason. It contains essential vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin C, which may support a healthy pregnancy.
Helps During Pregnancy
