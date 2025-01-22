By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 22, 2025

Healthshots

9 Health Benefits of Guavas

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Known for their sweet and tangy flavour, guavas are a nutritional powerhouse that can promote your health in many ways. From boosting immunity to improving digestion, this fruit offers these 9 amazing health benefits.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

With their high vitamin C content, guavas strengthen the immune system, helping to fight infections and reduce the risk of illnesses like the common cold.

Boosts Immunity

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

The dietary fibre in guavas helps in digestion and prevents constipation by promoting regular bowel movements and improving gut health.

Improves Digestion

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Guavas are rich in antioxidants, such as lycopene and vitamin C, which help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and prevent heart disease.

Supports Heart Health

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

The antioxidants and vitamin C in guavas help combat oxidative stress, promoting healthy skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Good For Skin

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Guavas have a low glycemic index, which makes them an excellent choice for people with diabetes, as they help regulate blood sugar levels.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Guavas are low in calories but high in fibre, which helps increase satiety, control appetite, and support weight management efforts.

Promotes Weight Loss

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Guavas contain anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.

Protects Bone Health

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

With their high vitamin A content, guavas contribute to better eye health, preventing age-related macular degeneration and improving vision.

Improves Vision

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Guavas are a superfood for a reason. It contains essential vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin C, which may support a healthy pregnancy.

Helps During Pregnancy

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Pink guava: 6 health benefits of this diabetes-friendly fruit

Read Now

Image Credits : Adobe Stock