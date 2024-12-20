By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 20, 2024

Healthshots

7 Green Leafy Vegetables to Consume in Winter

Leafy green vegetables are a must-have during the colder months. Packed with essential nutrients, they help boost immunity, support overall health, and keep your body energised. Here are 7 green leafy vegetables you should include in your winter diet.

Fenugreek (Methi)

Fenugreek leaves are loaded with vitamins A, C, and K and are a great source of dietary fibre. They can help regulate blood sugar levels, support digestion, and improve cholesterol levels. You may use this leafy veggie in curries, soups, and parathas.

Mustard Greens (Sarso)

Along with A, C and K vitamins, sarso ka saag also offers antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin. These essential nutrients may support bone health, strengthen immunity, and be good for eye health. Pair it with makki ki roti.  

Wild Spinach (Bathua)

Bathua is a nutrient powerhouse high in iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. It improves energy levels, supports bone health, and helps strengthen immunity. It is perfect for soups, stews, or mixed vegetable dishes.

Spinach (Palak)

Spinach is an all-time favourite, full of vitamins A, C, and K, along with iron, potassium and magnesium. When consumed often, spinach can help lower blood pressure, protect against eye-related diseases, improve bone health and aid in digestion. 

Kale

This winter superfood is packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene, vitamin C, and K, and other nutrients such as potassium, fibre, folate, and calcium. It helps fight inflammation, supports immunity, and maintains healthy skin and bones.

Collard Greens (Haak Saag)

These are rich in fibre, calcium, and vitamin K, which are vital for healthy bones. Collard greens promote heart health, improve digestion and are good for eye health, making them ideal for the colder season.

Bok Choy

It is a low-calorie leafy green with high levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It supports heart health, promotes digestion, and strengthens the immune system. Thanks to calcium and vitamin K, it also maintains healthy bones.

