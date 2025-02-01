By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 01, 2025

Healthshots

5 Benefits Of Drinking Ghee With Warm Water

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Drinking ghee with warm water is an ancient practice that has recently gained a lot of attention. Thinking of giving it a try? Here are 5 benefits of drinking ghee with warm water every morning you should know before you start.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Aids Your Digestion

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Ghee is rich in butyrate, a fatty acid that helps improve digestion. When mixed with warm water, it can stimulate the digestive system, making it easier for your body to break down food and absorb nutrients.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Helps in Weight Loss

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Ghee contains healthy fats that can support weight loss. They help boost metabolism and increase fat burn. Drinking ghee water in the morning can help control your hunger levels, preventing overeating.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Reduces Joint Problems

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Ghee contains anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce joint pain and stiffness. Drinking ghee water helps promote smooth joint movements and provides relief from arthritis or common joint problems.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Boosts Immunity

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

The antioxidants and healthy fats in ghee help strengthen your immune system. Drinking it regularly can improve your body’s ability to fight off common infections and stay healthy.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Good for Skin

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Ghee is packed with vitamins like A, E, and K, which are great for skin health. Drinking ghee with warm water can help nourish the skin, reducing the risk of dryness and giving your skin a natural glow.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Ghee benefits: 7 reasons this dairy delight is a must-have

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock