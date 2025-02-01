By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 01, 2025
Drinking ghee with warm water is an ancient practice that has recently gained a lot of attention. Thinking of giving it a try? Here are 5 benefits of drinking ghee with warm water every morning you should know before you start.
Aids Your Digestion
Ghee is rich in butyrate, a fatty acid that helps improve digestion. When mixed with warm water, it can stimulate the digestive system, making it easier for your body to break down food and absorb nutrients.
Helps in Weight Loss
Ghee contains healthy fats that can support weight loss. They help boost metabolism and increase fat burn. Drinking ghee water in the morning can help control your hunger levels, preventing overeating.
Reduces Joint Problems
Ghee contains anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce joint pain and stiffness. Drinking ghee water helps promote smooth joint movements and provides relief from arthritis or common joint problems.
Boosts Immunity
The antioxidants and healthy fats in ghee help strengthen your immune system. Drinking it regularly can improve your body’s ability to fight off common infections and stay healthy.
Good for Skin
Ghee is packed with vitamins like A, E, and K, which are great for skin health. Drinking ghee with warm water can help nourish the skin, reducing the risk of dryness and giving your skin a natural glow.
