7 Fruits You Should Not Peel  

Published Dec 28, 2024
We often peel fruits without thinking, but did you know the skin of some fruits is actually packed with extra nutrients? Next time, skip the peel and enjoy all the benefits—here are 7 fruits you should definitely eat with the skin on!
Apple
The skin of an apple is packed with fibre and antioxidants. It contains quercetin, a flavonoid that helps reduce inflammation and supports heart health. Eating the whole apple with its skin can also help regulate digestion and blood sugar levels.
Guava
Guava skins are rich in fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. The skin contains more fibre than the flesh, which helps with digestion and promotes gut health. It also boosts immunity, making guava a great fruit to enjoy with its skin.
Plum
Plum skins are rich in fibre and antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These antioxidants also protect the skin from free radical damage.
Kiwi
Kiwi skins are edible and packed with fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. While the texture might seem a bit fuzzy, the skin contains more nutrients than the flesh alone. Eating kiwi whole can support immunity and digestive health.
Pear
The skin of a pear is loaded with fibre and vitamins. It contains more antioxidants than the flesh and helps in regulating blood sugar levels. Pears are good for gut health and provide a satisfying, nutrient-dense snack.
Peach
Peach skin contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which help protect the skin and boost the immune system. The skin also has dietary fibre, promoting healthy digestion.
Sapodilla (Cheeku)
The skin of a cheeku is also edible, and it contains fibre and nutrients that support digestion and overall health. It can be a great source of antioxidants and vitamins that can support a stronger immune system.
