By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 14, 2025

Healthshots

9 Refreshing Fruits To Cool Down Body In Summer

When the summer heat hits, nothing beats enjoying a cool, refreshing fruit. Here are 9 refreshing fruits that not only keep you hydrated but also help cool your body down.

Watermelon is one of the most cooling summer fruits. Packed with 92 percent water, it is incredibly hydrating, refreshing, and perfect for staying hydrated. It is also rich in vitamins A and C, which help your skin stay healthy and glowing.

Watermelon

Oranges are a juicy delight packed with vitamin C. They are juicy, tangy, and great for keeping you refreshed while helping your immune system stay strong.

Oranges

Although it is often seen in salads, cucumber is technically a fruit. It has a high water content and cools your body down with its mild, fresh flavour.

Cucumber

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are delicious and low in calories. They are full of antioxidants and great for a refreshing snack or smoothie.

Berries

Coconut water is a natural drink that helps keep you hydrated and cool. It is full of electrolytes, making it perfect for hot summer days.

Coconut

Muskmelon, or cantaloupe, is a sweet and juicy fruit full of water, making it an excellent fruit to stay hydrated. It is also rich in vitamin C and good for your skin.

Muskmelon

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and water. They are great for cooling down and giving you an energy boost during those long, hot summer days.

Pomegranate

Pineapple is sweet, tangy, and hydrating. It is full of vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system and keep your body refreshed.

Pineapple

Mangoes are deliciously sweet and packed with vitamins A and C. Known as the 'king of fruits,' they are perfect for staying cool and refreshed.

Mango

