By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 08, 2025
When it comes to building muscle, fruits might not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, certain fruits are packed with nutrients that can support your muscle-building goals. Here are 9 such fruits you should eat.
Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps maintain proper muscle function and prevents cramps during workouts. They also provide a quick source of energy, making them great for a pre workout snack.
Bananas
Guava is high in vitamin C, which helps with tissue repair and the production of collagen, a protein that supports muscle recovery. It is also rich in fibre, which aids in digestion.
Guava
Packed with antioxidants, pomegranates help reduce muscle inflammation and promote better recovery after intense workouts. They also support heart health, which is crucial for overall fitness.
Pomegranate
Papaya contains enzymes like papain that help break down proteins, aiding digestion. It is also rich in vitamins A and C, which help repair tissues and reduce muscle soreness.
Papaya
This fruit is high in fibre and antioxidants, which can aid in digestion and reduce inflammation. Passion fruit also provides vitamin C, essential for collagen production, helping your muscles recover.
Passion Fruit
Avocados are a great source of healthy fats, which are important for muscle growth. They also provide potassium, fibre, and vitamins that support overall health and muscle function.
Avocado
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants that fight inflammation and reduce muscle soreness. They are also rich in fibre and vitamin C, helping with muscle recovery.
Berries
Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins and reduce inflammation. It is also rich in vitamin C, supporting the repair and growth of muscles.
Pineapple
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are full of vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system and promotes muscle recovery. They also hydrate your body, keeping you energized during workouts.
Citrus Fruits
