By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 13, 2025
To do good for your own and your child's health, do eat fruits. Packed with essential nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals, they can boost immunity, aid digestion and so much more.
Banana
Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps prevent cramps and keeps blood pressure stable. They are also full of fibre, which can aid digestion and prevent constipation, a common issue during pregnancy.
Apple
Apples are packed with vitamins and fibre, which can boost your and your baby's immunity and strength. They also help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestion, keeping you feeling full longer.
Kiwi
Kiwi is loaded with vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps the body absorb iron. This fruit also contains fibre, helping to keep your digestive system healthy and reduce the risk of constipation.
Oranges
Oranges are a great source of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and promotes healthy skin. Since vitamin C is an antioxidant, it can protect you against free radical damage.
Apricot
Apricots are rich in vitamin A, which is important for the eyesight and skin. They also provide iron, which helps prevent anemia and supports healthy red blood cell production.