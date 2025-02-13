By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 13, 2025

Healthshots

5 Fruits For Pregnant Woman

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

To do good for your own and your child's health, do eat fruits. Packed with essential nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals, they can boost immunity, aid digestion and so much more.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Banana

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps prevent cramps and keeps blood pressure stable. They are also full of fibre, which can aid digestion and prevent constipation, a common issue during pregnancy.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Apple

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Apples are packed with vitamins and fibre, which can boost your and your baby's immunity and strength. They also help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestion, keeping you feeling full longer.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Kiwi

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Kiwi is loaded with vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps the body absorb iron. This fruit also contains fibre, helping to keep your digestive system healthy and reduce the risk of constipation.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oranges

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oranges are a great source of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and promotes healthy skin. Since vitamin C is an antioxidant, it can protect you against free radical damage. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Apricot

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Apricots are rich in vitamin A, which is important for the eyesight and skin. They also provide iron, which helps prevent anemia and supports healthy red blood cell production.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock
Check out the latest stories:
5 vitamin D rich foods to boost immunity
5 delicious beetroot recipes to satisfy cravings
10 exercises to burn fat at home
5 delicious makhana recipes you should try