By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 19, 2025

Healthshots

10 Foods To Slow Down Signs Of Ageing

Ageing is a natural part of life, but some foods can help slow it down and keep your skin looking younger for longer. Here are 10 anti-ageing foods to nourish your body and get glowing skin.

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants. These help fight free radicals, which damage skin cells and cause wrinkles. Berries also support brain health and improve memory.

Berries

Bright red and yellow bell peppers are rich in vitamin C, which helps the body produce collagen. Collagen keeps your skin firm and smooth, reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Bell Peppers

Oranges are full of vitamin C and water, keeping your skin hydrated and glowing. They also boost your immune system and protect cells from ageing.

Oranges

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are high in healthy fats, especially omega-3s. These fats keep skin soft, improve brain function, and may lower the risk of heart disease.

Nuts And Seeds

Veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts help detox the body and protect against cancer. They are also full of fibre, which keeps digestion smooth.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Tomatoes are high in lycopene, an antioxidant that protects your skin from sun damage and keeps it firm. Cooking them actually boosts the amount of lycopene your body can use.

Tomatoes

Spinach, kale, and other greens are loaded with vitamins A, C, and K. These support healthy skin, protect eyesight, and help maintain strong bones.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods like kimchi or sauerkraut support gut health. A healthy gut helps reduce inflammation, which is linked to ageing.

Probiotic-Rich Foods

Fatty fish like salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3s and protein. They help keep skin elastic and reduce inflammation in the body.

Fish

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants that improves skin texture, boosts circulation, and even protects against sun damage.

Dark Chocolate

