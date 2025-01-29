By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 29, 2025

Healthshots

9 Foods To Curb Sugar Cravings

Sugar cravings can be tough to beat, but certain foods can help reduce them naturally and provide essential nutrients. Here are 9 foods that can curb your sugar cravings.

Dark chocolate (with at least 70 percent cocoa) is rich in antioxidants and has a bitter-sweet taste, which can help satisfy a sweet craving without the sugar rush. It also stimulates the release of endorphins, making you feel good.

Dark Chocolate

Fresh fruits like berries, mangoes, and grapes are naturally sweet and packed with fibre. The fibre slows down the digestion of sugar, helping prevent the spikes in blood sugar that lead to more cravings.

Fruits

Sweet potatoes are a great alternative to sugary snacks because they are rich in complex carbohydrates. They provide long-lasting energy and stabilise blood sugar levels, which helps prevent cravings for quick sugar fixes.

Sweet Potatoes

Chia seeds are full of fibre, protein, and healthy fats. When soaked in liquid, they expand, helping you feel full longer. This reduces the likelihood of reaching for sugary treats.

Chia Seed Pudding

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that helps keep you hydrated, and dehydration is sometimes mistaken for hunger. Staying hydrated can curb unnecessary cravings.

Coconut Water

Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are high in vitamin C and fibre, helping to balance blood sugar levels and reduce sweet cravings.

Citrus Fruits

Plain yoghurt is a great source of protein and probiotics, which aid digestion and keep your gut healthy. A balanced gut can help reduce cravings for sugary foods.

Yoghurt

Dates are a natural source of sweetness and are packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Their rich sweetness can satisfy cravings without the added sugar.

Dates

Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They keep you full and regulate blood sugar levels, making it less likely you will crave sugary snacks.

Nuts And Seeds

