By Aayushi Gupta
Published Aug 12, 2025

Healthshots

9 Foods To Lower Cholesterol Levels

From oats to olive oil, these 9 healthy foods can help reduce bad cholesterol and support overall heart health. Along with a healthy lifestyle, make sure you consume these foods as well!

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce triglycerides and help lower bad LDL cholesterol. 

Fatty Fish

Oats are high in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which binds to cholesterol in your digestive tract and helps remove it from your body. For the best results, start your day with a bowl of oats.

Oats

Like oats, barley and other whole grains are rich in soluble fibre. Swapping refined grains like white rice or white bread for whole grains can make a meaningful impact on your cholesterol levels over time.

Barley And Whole Grains

A handful of almonds, walnuts, or pistachios makes for a heart-healthy snack. Nuts contain unsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, all of which work together to lower LDL cholesterol.

Nuts

These low-calorie vegetables are good sources of soluble fibre. While they may not be everyone's favourites, incorporating them into soups, stews, or roasted veggies can lower cholesterol levels.

Eggplant and Okra

Fruits like apples, berries, grapes, and citrus are rich in pectin, a type of soluble fibre. They also offer antioxidants and other nutrients. Fresh, whole fruits are best and skip the juice and eat the fibre!

Fruits

Soy-based foods like tofu, soy milk, and edamame contain protein that can help lower LDL cholesterol, especially when they replace high-saturated-fat proteins like red meat. They are also a good source of fibre and healthy fats.

Soybeans

Beans and lentils are fibre powerhouses. They not only lower cholesterol but also help stabilise blood sugar and keep you full. Add them to soups or salads for a plant-based protein boost.

Beans and Lentils

Replacing butter or margarine with extra virgin olive oil introduces heart-healthy monounsaturated fats into your diet. It helps raise HDL (good) cholesterol while lowering LDL.

Olive Oil

