By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 04, 2025
This World Cancer Day, add these 10 foods into your daily diet to reduce your risk of developing cancer. These foods are packed with essential nutrients and have cancer fighting properties.
Rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and anthocyanins, berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries help protect cells from damage that can lead to cancer.
Berries
This cruciferous vegetable contains sulforaphane, a plant compound that have anti-cancer properties. They can help detoxify carcinogens and support the immune system.
Broccoli
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon may help reduce the growth of cancer cells and prevent the spread of tumors. It can also help lower blood sugar and decrease inflammation.
Cinnamon
The compound curcumin found in turmeric has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. This may help reduce the risk of various cancers such an colon cancer.
Turmeric
A staple in the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols. They have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may reduce cancer risk.
Olive Oil
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits contain flavonoids and vitamin C. They have antioxidant properties that help protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation.
Citrus Fruits
High in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and lignans, flaxseeds may help reduce the risk the growth of cancer cells and kill off cancer cells. They are also beneficial for weight management.
Flaxseeds
Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are high in healthy fats, antioxidants, and fibre. They can contribute to reducing the risk of certain types of cancer, especially colorectal cancer.
Nuts
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant linked to a lower risk of prostate cancer. Enjoy them in salads, sandwiches, pasta, sauces and in meals.
Tomatoes
Garlic contains active compound called allicin that may help prevent cancer by enhancing DNA repair, reducing inflammation, and slowing the growth of cancer cells.
Garlic
