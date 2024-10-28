By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 28, 2024

Healthshots

7 Foods To Reduce The Risk Of Heart Disease

Following a healthy diet plays a crucial role in reducing the risk fo heart diseases such as heart attack or stroke. Here are 7 foods that can help you improve your cardiovascular health!

Fatty Fish

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines can help lower triglycerides and reduce blood pressure. Add it to your regular diet to lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants and fibre. They contain anthocyanins, which may reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure, contributing to better heart health.

Oats

A great source of soluble fibre, oats can help reduce cholesterol levels. The beta-glucans in oats trap cholesterol in the digestive system, preventing its absorption, which supports heart health.

Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein. They help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and provide essential nutrients to reduce heart disease risk.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are also high in fibre and can help lower blood pressure and improve overall heart health.

Avocados

These creamy fruits are loaded with monounsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels. They also contain potassium, which supports healthy blood pressure levels.

Legumes

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are excellent sources of plant-based protein and fibre. They can help regulate blood sugar levels and cholesterol, making them heart-friendly options.

