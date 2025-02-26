5 Foods To Eat During Shivratri Fasting

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 26, 2025
If you are observing a Shivratri fast, these 5 foods are perfect choices. Packed with essential nutrients, they help maintain energy without breaking the fast.
Fruit
During a Shivratri fast, eating fruits, like Bananas, apples, papayas, and pomegranates, can provide natural sugars and essential vitamins. They also help replenish energy and keep you hydrated
Makhana (Fox Nut)
Makhana is a popular fasting food known for its light, crunchy texture. It is rich in antioxidants and low in calories, which makes it a healthy and satisfying option. Enjoy it roasted with ghee during fasting.
Sabudana
Sabudana is often used in fasting dishes because it is light yet provides a good source of carbohydrates. It helps maintain energy levels and is usually prepared in the form of a khichdi or vada.
Singhara
Water chestnuts or singhara is another food commonly consumed during fasting. It is rich in fibre and low in fat, making it a great snack or addition to dishes like flour-based rotis or puris.
Dry Fruits
Dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, and raisins are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They provide quick energy and help maintain fullness, making them an ideal choice for fasting.