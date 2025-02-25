9 Foods To Eat During Season Change

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 25, 2025
Seasonal changes can take a toll on your body, leading to colds, fatigue, and digestive issues. Eating these 9 foods during season change can help strengthen the immune system, boost energy levels, and maintain overall health.
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are packed with vitamin C, which helps boost immunity and combat the effects of changing weather. They can reduce the risk of common colds.
Citrus Fruits
Ginger has anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. It can help with digestion, alleviate nausea, and provide relief from seasonal allergies. Add it to a regular meal or drink ginger tea.
Ginger
Packed with healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants, nuts like almonds, walnuts, and seeds like chia and flax are great snacks during the season change. They help maintain stable energy levels.
Nuts And Seeds
Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its immune-boosting and antimicrobial properties. Eating garlic regularly during season changes can help fight off infections and keep your immune system strong.
Garlic
Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric is an excellent spice to incorporate into your diet. It can help with joint pain, digestive issues, and immune support.
Turmeric
Rich in antioxidants and fibre, pumpkin is an excellent food to eat during season change. It promotes digestive health, supports immunity, and is a great source of vitamins A and C.
Pumpkin
Broccoli is a powerhouse of nutrients, providing fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. It supports immune function and promotes healthy digestion, crucial during changing season.
Broccoli
Green tea is packed with antioxidants, particularly catechins, which help boost immune function. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and can help keep you hydrated during dry weather.
Green Tea
Rich in vitamin C, red bell peppers help bolster the immune system and fight off seasonal illnesses. They are also high in antioxidants that can protect the body from seasonal infections.
Red Bell Peppers
Caught the seasonal flu? 6 immune-boosting nutrients that can help