By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 09, 2024
Do you want to sleep like a baby? Eat these foods right before bed. These 7 foods can help to relax both your body and mind and regulate your sleep cycle.
Milk
Rich in calcium and tryptophan (an amino acid), milk can help boost the production of the sleep hormone melatonin. A warm glass of milk before bed can help you unwind and improve your chances of falling asleep quickly.
Almonds
These nuts are a great source of magnesium, which plays a key role in muscle relaxation and sleep regulation. Eating a handful of almonds can help promote a more restful sleep at night.
Chamomile Tea
Known for its calming properties, chamomile tea can reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. It contains antioxidant properties that may have a sedative effect on the brain to help you relax and fall asleep more easily.
Kiwi
This small, nutrient-packed fruit is high in antioxidants and serotonin, which can improve sleep quality. Not only this, Kiwi is good for people with constipation, high blood pressure and asthma.
Walnuts
Walnuts are rich in melatonin, which directly influences your sleep cycle. Eating a handful walnuts before bed can support the natural sleep rhythm of your body.
White Rice
High in carbohydrates and low in fibre, white rice can increase the production of serotonin and help you feel sleepy. Eating it a few hours before bedtime can promote better sleep.
Bananas
Bananas are high in potassium and magnesium, which relax muscles and nerves. They also contain tryptophan that can aid in the production of serotonin and melatonin, promoting deep, restorative sleep.