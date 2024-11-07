By Aayushi Gupta
7 foods to break Chhath Puja fast

After a period of fasting during Chhath Puja, it is essential to nourish your body with foods that aid in replenishing lost nutrients, promote digestion, and restore energy. Here are 7 healthy foods that are ideal to consume after the fast!

Yoghurt and Smoothie

Yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which help restore the balance of good bacteria in your gut after fasting. A smoothie made with fresh fruits like bananas, berries, or mangoes can provide natural sugars, vitamins, and hydration while being gentle on the stomach.

Dry Fruits

Nuts like almonds, cashews, apricots and walnuts, as well as dry fruits like raisins, are packed with essential nutrients such as healthy fats, proteins, and antioxidants. These help boost energy levels and aid in digestion after a long day of fasting.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is an excellent natural electrolyte, helping to rehydrate the body and replenish lost minerals like potassium and sodium. It is light on the stomach and provides instant hydration, making it an ideal drink post-fast.

Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants, green tea is known for its ability to boost metabolism and improve digestion. Sipping on a warm cup of green tea after a fast can enhance its natural detoxification process and provide a sustained energy boost. 

Soup

A light vegetable or tomato soup is easy on the digestive system and helps restore fluids and nutrients to the body. Consume homemade soup rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

Fruits

Fresh fruits like papaya, watermelon, and oranges are hydrating and packed with essential vitamins, fibre, and natural sugars. They can help quickly replenish your energy and promote a healthy digestion.

Protein-rich Foods

After fasting, it is important to incorporate protein into your meals. Foods like lentils, beans, tofu, or quinoa provide the essential amino acids that help repair muscle and tissues while supporting overall body function.

