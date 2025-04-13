By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 13, 2025
Craving pizza, ice cream, or maybe a doughnut? These comfort foods may taste delicious, but they can secretly increase your calorie intake, resulting in unwanted weight gain.
Soda is loaded with sugar and empty calories. It spikes your blood sugar, leading to fat storage. Plus, it does not fill you up, so you are likely to eat more later, contributing to weight gain.
Soda
While delicious, ice cream is high in sugar and fat. These ingredients pack in lots of calories. Consuming it often can lead to storing excess calories as fat, especially if you don’t burn them off.
Ice Cream
Pizza is calorie-dense, with unhealthy fats and refined carbs. While it might be satisfying, eating large portions frequently can cause weight gain as your body stores the excess calories.
Pizza
Adding sugar or flavoured creamers to your coffee turns it into a high-calorie drink. These added sugars makes you crave more sweets, causing you to consume more calories throughout the day.
Sweetened Coffee
Full of sugar, butter, and refined flour, cookies are high in calories but not filling. You may end up eating more to satisfy hunger, leading to excess calorie intake and weight gain.
Cookies
Doughnuts are packed with sugar, fat, and refined carbs, making them calorie-dense and unhealthy. Overeating them can lead to weight gain since your body stores the extra calories as fat.
Doughnuts
Fried in unhealthy oils, these snacks are high in fat and calories. They are easy to overeat because they do not help you feel full, leading to extra calorie intake and weight gain.
French Fries or Potato Chips
These cereals are high in sugar and refined grains, causing blood sugar spikes and crashes. This makes you feel hungry again soon, leading to overeating.
Sugary Breakfast Cereals
Fruit juice is full of sugar and lacks the fibre found in whole fruit. It can cause blood sugar spikes and cravings, leading to overeating.
Fruit Juice
Chocolate, especially sweetened varieties, is high in sugar and fat. Eating too much can add extra calories, leading to weight gain over time.
Chocolate