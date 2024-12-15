By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 15, 2024
Calcium is vital for strong bones, teeth, nerve function, and heart health. Include these 9 best calcium-rich foods in your diet to prevent the risk of bone diseases such as osteoporosis and support overall well-being.
One of the best sources of calcium, milk is available in various forms like whole, skim, and fortified plant-based options (almond, soy, oat). Milk can support strong bones and teeth.
Milk
Hard cheeses like cheddar and mozzarella are packed with calcium and protein, which aid in bone repair, muscle function and overall health. Enjoy it in your daily diet.
Cheese
Yoghurt is not just rich in calcium but also contains probiotics, which support gut health by improving digestion and enhancing nutrient absorption. Opt for plain, low-sugar yoghurt for the most benefits.
Yoghurt
These nutrient-dense greens are low in calories but high in calcium. They also support cardiovascular health, maintain bone density, and help with weight management.
Green Leavy Vegetables
Often fortified with added calcium, tofu is a plant-based protein that can support heart and muscle function. Enjoy it in stir-fries, soups, or salads.
Tofu
Almonds are a great plant-based source of calcium and provide healthy fats, protein, and dietary fibre, all of which support heart health, digestion, and sustained energy.
Almonds
A refreshing, non-dairy source of calcium, fortified orange juice is especially helpful for those who are lactose intolerant or avoiding dairy. It also provides a good dose of vitamin D.
Orange Juice (Fortified)
A non-dairy calcium source, broccoli is low in calories, high in calcium, and packed with fibre and vitamins that support bone health and the immune system.
Broccoli
Both are excellent fish sources high in calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. When consumed regularly, these fishes can maximise calcium intake while supporting bone health and heart health.
Sardines and salmon