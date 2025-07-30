9 Foods For Thick and Voluminous Hair

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jul 30, 2025
If your hair feels dull, thin, or lifeless, it might be time to look at your diet. These 9 healthy foods are loaded with essential nutrients your hair needs to grow stronger, fuller, and healthier naturally.
Packed with iron, folate, and vitamins A and C, spinach is one of the best foods for hair. Iron helps red blood cells carry oxygen to your follicles, keeping your scalp healthy and your strands strong.
Spinach
Eggs are loaded with biotin and high-quality protein, two essential nutrients for hair growth. Biotin helps improve keratin structure, which is the main protein that makes up your hair.
Eggs
Creamy and delicious, avocados are full of healthy fats and vitamin E. These nutrients improve scalp circulation and help maintain the lipid layer of your skin and hair, reducing breakage and promoting shine.
Avocados
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and selenium—all crucial for hair thickness and overall scalp health. Just a handful a day can go a long way.
Nuts And Seeds
Green moong is a protein and iron-rich legume that supports hair growth and strengthens the roots. It is especially beneficial for those following a vegetarian or plant-based diet.
Green Moong
Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega-3s, protein, and vitamin D. These nutrients help reduce hair thinning and inflammation of hair follicles while also supporting the natural shine of your hair.
Salmon
Berries like strawberries and blueberries are full of antioxidants and vitamin C. Vitamin C helps your body absorb iron and also supports collagen production, which strengthens the hair shaft.
Berries
Curd is a natural source of probiotics and protein. It promotes a healthy gut, often linked to healthy hair, and strengthens the roots, making hair feel fuller and thicker.
Curd
Both are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. This vitamin helps produce sebum, a natural oil of your scalp, which keeps hair moisturised and healthy.
Carrot And Sweet Potatoes
