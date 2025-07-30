By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jul 30, 2025

Healthshots

9 Foods For Thick and Voluminous Hair

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

If your hair feels dull, thin, or lifeless, it might be time to look at your diet. These 9 healthy foods are loaded with essential nutrients your hair needs to grow stronger, fuller, and healthier naturally.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Packed with iron, folate, and vitamins A and C, spinach is one of the best foods for hair. Iron helps red blood cells carry oxygen to your follicles, keeping your scalp healthy and your strands strong.

Spinach

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Eggs are loaded with biotin and high-quality protein, two essential nutrients for hair growth. Biotin helps improve keratin structure, which is the main protein that makes up your hair.

Eggs

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Creamy and delicious, avocados are full of healthy fats and vitamin E. These nutrients improve scalp circulation and help maintain the lipid layer of your skin and hair, reducing breakage and promoting shine.

Avocados

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and selenium—all crucial for hair thickness and overall scalp health. Just a handful a day can go a long way.

Nuts And Seeds

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Green moong is a protein and iron-rich legume that supports hair growth and strengthens the roots. It is especially beneficial for those following a vegetarian or plant-based diet.

Green Moong

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega-3s, protein, and vitamin D. These nutrients help reduce hair thinning and inflammation of hair follicles while also supporting the natural shine of your hair.

Salmon

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Berries like strawberries and blueberries are full of antioxidants and vitamin C. Vitamin C helps your body absorb iron and also supports collagen production, which strengthens the hair shaft.

Berries

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Curd is a natural source of probiotics and protein. It promotes a healthy gut, often linked to healthy hair, and strengthens the roots, making hair feel fuller and thicker.

Curd

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Both are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. This vitamin helps produce sebum, a natural oil of your scalp, which keeps hair moisturised and healthy.

Carrot And Sweet Potatoes

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Hair fall: Fix it with these 5 tips for thicker and fuller hair

Read Now

Image Credits : Adobe Stock