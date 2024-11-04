By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 04, 2024

Healthshots

7 Immune Boosting Foods For Cold And Flu

As winter approaches, strengthening your immune system is essential to ward off seasonal colds and flu. Here are 7 immune-boosting foods that can help keep you stay healthy during the colder months.

Garlic

Known for its immune-boosting properties, garlic contains allicin, a compound that has antiviral and antibacterial effects. Adding raw or cooked garlic to your meals can enhance your body’s defense against infections.

Vitamin D Rich Foods

Foods rich in vitamin D, such as fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), fortified dairy products, and egg yolks, play a vital role in boosting immunity. Adequate vitamin D levels can reduce the risk of respiratory infections, making these foods essential during winter.

Vitamin C-Rich Foods

Citrus fruits, strawberries, bell peppers, and kiwis are packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps boost immunity. Incorporating these fruits and vegetables into your diet can help your body fend off colds.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support immune health. Their high fibre content also promotes a healthy gut, which is crucial for overall immunity.

Broccoli

This cruciferous vegetable is a nutrient powerhouse, containing vitamins A, C, and E, as well as fibre. Eating broccoli can help strengthen your immune system, making it an excellent choice during flu season.

Spices

Turmeric, ginger, and cayenne pepper have anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Adding these spices to your meals not only enhances flavour but also helps combat illness.

Seeds And Nuts

Foods like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and almonds are rich in zinc and healthy fats, both of which are important for a strong immune response. Including these in your diet can protect you against winter ailments.

