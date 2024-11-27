By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 27, 2024
Is your digestive health off track? If yes, it is time to watch out for what you are eating. These 7 simple food swaps can make a big difference in how your digestive system feels.
Replace White Bread with Whole Grain Bread
White bread is made from refined flour, which lacks fibre. Whole grain bread, on the other hand, contains more fibre, which helps improve digestion and promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria.
Replace Processed Snacks with Nuts and Seeds
Processed snacks, like chips and cookies, often contain unhealthy fats and preservatives. Nuts and seeds are a great alternative, as they are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and essential nutrients that support gut health.
Replace Sugary Drinks with Herbal Teas
Sugary drinks like sodas can disrupt your gut microbiome and lead to digestive issues. Herbal teas such as ginger, peppermint, or chamomile are soothing, caffeine-free options that help improve digestion and reduce inflammation.
Replace Curd or Mayonnaise with Yoghurt
While curd or mayonnaise is tasty, they can be high in fats and sugars. Yoghurt, particularly unsweetened varieties with live probiotics, supports a healthy gut by providing beneficial bacteria that promote digestion.
Replace Refined Sugar with Natural Sweeteners
Refined sugar can harm gut bacteria and lead to digestive problems. Natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup are better choices, as they are less processed and provide some additional nutrients.
Replace Canned Vegetables with Fresh Vegetables
Canned vegetables can contain added preservatives and salts, which may not be good for your gut. Fresh vegetables are rich in fibre and antioxidants, which are crucial for maintaining a healthy gut.
Replace Sugary Cereals with Oats
Sugary cereals can spike blood sugar levels and cause digestive problems. Oats, on the other hand, are full of fibre and help regulate digestion. They are also gentle on the gut, making them a healthier breakfast option.