By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 23, 2025

Healthshots

5 Fibre Rich Breakfast Options 

Starting your day with a fibre-rich breakfast can boost your energy levels, support digestion, and keep you feeling full longer. Here are 5 fibre-packed breakfast options you may try.

Overnight Oats

They are made by soaking rolled oats in milk or a dairy-free alternative overnight. Add chia seeds, flaxseeds, or nuts for an extra fibre boost. You may also add fruits, nuts, and sweeteners like honey or maple syrup.

Avocado Toast

Whole-grain bread topped with mashed avocado provides a delicious way to get fibre. Avocados are rich in healthy fats and fibre, keeping you full throughout the day. Add toppings like tomatoes, eggs, or a sprinkle of seeds.

Fruit and Yoghurt Smoothie

Blend fibre-rich fruits like berries, apples, or bananas with Greek yoghurt or a dairy-free alternative. The fruit provides fibre, while yoghurt adds protein. You can also toss in some spinach or chia seeds for additional benefits.

Chia Pudding

Quinoa Bowl with Eggs and Veggies

Quinoa is a high-fibre, gluten-free grain that pairs wonderfully with scrambled eggs and sauteed veggies like spinach, bell peppers, and mushrooms. It can provide fiber, protein, and healthy fats.

