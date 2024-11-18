By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 18, 2024

Healthshots

7 Weight Loss Exercises To Perform Twice A  Day

Want to lose weight and feel great without spending hours at the gym? You do not need fancy equipment—just these 7 simple exercises that you can do twice a day to burn fat, boost your metabolism, and get in shape!

Push-ups

This exercise is excellent for building strength, especially in the chest, shoulders, and triceps. By increasing muscle mass in these areas, It helps increase resting metabolic rate, which helps burn more calories even at rest. Aim for 3 sets of 10-15 reps. 

Squats

Squats are a great lower body workout that targets the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves, which can help burn more calories. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and lower your body as if sitting in a chair. Do 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

Plank

This is an effective core exercise that also engages the shoulders and back. Hold a plank for 30 seconds to 1 minute to burn maximum calories, maintaining a straight line from head to heels. Repeat for 3 sets.

Lunges

Jumping Jacks

This full-body, high-intensity cardio exercise gets your heart pumping and accelerates calorie burn, helping you shed fat. Perform for 30 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds. Repeat for three sets.

Mountain Climbers

This high-intensity exercise activates the core, legs, and shoulder muscles while boosting cardiovascular fitness. The fast pace of this exercise makes it a great fat-burning move. Do 30 seconds of mountain climbers, rest for 15 seconds, and repeat for 3 sets.

Burpees

Burpees are one of the most effective full-body exercises for weight loss because they combine strength and cardio. Burpees elevate your heart rate and burn calories quickly. Aim for 10-15 reps for 3 sets.

