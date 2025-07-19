By Tanya Shree
Published Jul 19, 2025
Daily stress, pollution and clogged pores can trigger stubborn breakouts. An effective acne serum penetrates deep to target pimples and calm irritation, giving your skin the clarity and glow it deserves.
Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum
This powerful BHA-based serum for acne-pore skin can unclog pores, remove blackheads, and control oil. Regular use may leave your skin smoother, clearer, and shine-free.
The Derma Co Sali-Cinamide Serum
Combining 2% salicylic acid with 5% niacinamide, this dual-action acne serum treats active acne, fades marks, and controls sebum. It is a great pick for oily and inflamed skin.
Asaya Advanced Pigmentation Serum
Formulated with MelaMe™, 5% niacinamide, and alpha arbutin, this fast-absorbing serum targets deep acne marks and dark spots. It also targets uneven skin tone without damaging your skin barrier.
Dot & Key Salicylic Acid + Cica Serum
This calming formula blends salicylic acid, Centella, and zinc. This serum may tackle acne, dark spots, and redness, which makes it a good choice for beginners with oily or sensitive skin seeking gentle yet effective care.
The Plant Fix Plix 10% Niacinamide Serum
Infused with niacinamide, zinc, tea tree, and jamun, this clarifying serum reduces acne marks, controls oil, and calms redness. It is perfect for strengthening oily, acne-prone, and irritated skin.
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule
A 100% Centella Asiatica extract ampoule that soothes acne-prone, sensitive skin. It may even deeply hydrate and restore skin balance, which makes it ideal for calming flare-ups and boosting barrier health.
How To Choose The Best Face Serum