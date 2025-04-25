By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 25, 2025

Healthshots

World Malaria Day: 5 Things To Know About Malaria

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

A tiny mosquito bite might seem harmless but it can lead to malaria—a serious disease caused by a parasite, with millions of cases reported worldwide each year. This World Malaria Day, here are 5 important things you should know about it.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Malaria Is Caused By A Parasite

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Malaria is not caused by a virus or bacteria, but by a parasite called Plasmodium. This parasite enters the human body through the bite of a female Anopheles mosquito and cause fever, headache, weakness, muscle weakness, etc. 

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It Spreads Through Mosquito Bites

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Only certain types of mosquitoes spread malaria. These mosquitoes are usually active at night and breed in stagnant water, like puddles or open containers. Also, it does not spread from person to person.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

It Can Be Life-threatening

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

If not treated quickly, malaria can lead to serious complications, including organ failure that can result in fatality. The risk is higher in young children, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Malaria Is Preventable

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

You can lower your risk by using mosquito nets while sleeping, wearing long-sleeved clothes, and applying mosquito repellent. You can also put screens on windows and doors to avoid mosquitoes entering your house. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Malaria Is Treatable

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Malaria treatment usually involves antimalarial medications such as Chloroquine, artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), or other drugs, depending on the species of Plasmodium and drug resistance patterns.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Know the difference between malaria and dengue

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock