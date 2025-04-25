World Malaria Day: 5 Things To Know About Malaria

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 25, 2025
A tiny mosquito bite might seem harmless but it can lead to malaria—a serious disease caused by a parasite, with millions of cases reported worldwide each year. This World Malaria Day, here are 5 important things you should know about it.
Malaria Is Caused By A Parasite
Malaria is not caused by a virus or bacteria, but by a parasite called Plasmodium. This parasite enters the human body through the bite of a female Anopheles mosquito and cause fever, headache, weakness, muscle weakness, etc.
It Spreads Through Mosquito Bites
Only certain types of mosquitoes spread malaria. These mosquitoes are usually active at night and breed in stagnant water, like puddles or open containers. Also, it does not spread from person to person.
It Can Be Life-threatening
If not treated quickly, malaria can lead to serious complications, including organ failure that can result in fatality. The risk is higher in young children, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems.
Malaria Is Preventable
You can lower your risk by using mosquito nets while sleeping, wearing long-sleeved clothes, and applying mosquito repellent. You can also put screens on windows and doors to avoid mosquitoes entering your house.
Malaria Is Treatable
Malaria treatment usually involves antimalarial medications such as Chloroquine, artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), or other drugs, depending on the species of Plasmodium and drug resistance patterns.
