5 Facts About Childhood Cancer 

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 15, 2025
Although childhood cancer is rare, it is still a serious disease that can be life-threatening. This childhood cancer day, learn 5 facts about it.
Childhood Cancer is Rare
While there are several types of childhood cancer, when it comes to prevalence, it is relatively rare. But it is still a major health concern.
Leading Cause of Death in Children
Although rare compared to adult cancers, childhood cancer is one of the leading causes of death in children, aged between 1 and 14, across the globe.
The Cause is Unknown
Unlike many cancers in adults, the cause of childhood cancer is largely unknown. Genetic factors and environmental influences may play a role in developing cancer in children.
Symptoms Can Be Hard to Detect
Childhood cancer symptoms are often similar to common illnesses, making it difficult to diagnose early. Parents should be aware of signs like unexplained pain, weight loss, or changes in behaviour that do not go away.
Treatment Can Have Long-Term Side Effects
While many children survive cancer, the treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, can lead to long-term side effects. These can include developmental delays, fertility issues, or problems with heart or lung health.