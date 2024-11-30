5 Exercises To Get Wider Hips

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 30, 2024
If you are dreaming of wider hips and a toned lower body, these 5 exercises will help you get there. These moves will target your glutes and shape your hips!
Squats
This lower body exercise activates the glute muscles, building strength and helping to widen the hips. Squats also engage the thighs and core, enhancing overall stability and balance.
Glute bridge
Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips to form a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. This exercise effectively targets the glutes, helping to shape and round the buttocks.
Side lunges
This exercise targets the glutes and hip abductors, particularly the gluteus medius. Step out to the left side, bend the knee, lower the hips, and keep the other straight. Push back to the starting position and repeat it on another side.
Side Leg Lift
The exercise strengthens the gluteus and outer thighs, helping tone and strengthen the muscles around the hips. Lie on your side and lift the top leg toward the ceiling while keeping it straight. Repeat, then switch sides.
Donkey Kicks
This movement engages the glutes, contributing to hip width and strength. Stand straight, kick one leg back and up towards the ceiling, keeping your knee bent.