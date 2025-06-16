By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jun 16, 2025

Healthshots

9 Exercises To Gain Muscles In Legs

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Are you looking for exercises to help you build muscle and tone your legs? These 9 exercises can make it possible. They target key muscle groups and will help you reach your goal.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Squats are one of the best exercises for leg muscles. They work your thighs (quadriceps), hamstrings, and glutes. You can start with bodyweight squats and later add weights like dumbbells or a barbell.

Squats

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Lunges help build muscle in your thighs and glutes. They also improve balance. Try forward, reverse, or walking lunges for variety.

Lunges

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This machine targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. It is a great way to lift heavy weights while focusing on leg strength.

Leg Press

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Deadlifts are full-body exercises, but they strongly work your hamstrings and glutes. Use proper form to avoid injury.

Deadlifts

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This is a single-leg exercise that targets your quads and glutes. One foot is placed behind you on a bench while you squat with the other leg.

Bulgarian Split Squats

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

These target your glutes and hamstrings. Lie on your back with your knees bent and lift your hips up and down.

Glute Bridges

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This squat variation targets the inner thighs more than regular squats. Keep your feet wide and toes pointed out.

Sumo Squats

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This machine works the back of your thighs (hamstrings). It is simple but great for muscle building.

Leg Curls

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Leg extensions focus on your quadriceps. Use slow and controlled movement to get the best results.

Leg Extensions

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Image Credits : Adobe Stock