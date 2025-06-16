9 Exercises To Gain Muscles In Legs

By Aayushi Gupta
Jun 16, 2025
Are you looking for exercises to help you build muscle and tone your legs? These 9 exercises can make it possible. They target key muscle groups and will help you reach your goal.
Squats are one of the best exercises for leg muscles. They work your thighs (quadriceps), hamstrings, and glutes. You can start with bodyweight squats and later add weights like dumbbells or a barbell.
Squats
Lunges help build muscle in your thighs and glutes. They also improve balance. Try forward, reverse, or walking lunges for variety.
Lunges
This machine targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. It is a great way to lift heavy weights while focusing on leg strength.
Leg Press
Deadlifts are full-body exercises, but they strongly work your hamstrings and glutes. Use proper form to avoid injury.
Deadlifts
This is a single-leg exercise that targets your quads and glutes. One foot is placed behind you on a bench while you squat with the other leg.
Bulgarian Split Squats
These target your glutes and hamstrings. Lie on your back with your knees bent and lift your hips up and down.
Glute Bridges
This squat variation targets the inner thighs more than regular squats. Keep your feet wide and toes pointed out.
Sumo Squats
This machine works the back of your thighs (hamstrings). It is simple but great for muscle building.
Leg Curls
Leg extensions focus on your quadriceps. Use slow and controlled movement to get the best results.
Leg Extensions
