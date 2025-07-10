By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jul 10, 2025
Tired of flabby arms? Try these 9 exercises to gain muscle in your arms and build strength. Toned, strong arms not only look good but also help with daily tasks like lifting, carrying, or even pushing.
A classic upper-body move, pull-ups target your biceps, shoulders, and back. They are tough at first but super effective in building strength.
Pull-Ups
Using a cable machine for curls gives your arms constant tension, helping your biceps grow more effectively than regular curls.
Cable Curls
This variation of bicep curls targets both your biceps and forearms. It also helps improve your grip strength.
Hammer Curls
Want to isolate your biceps for better growth? Sit down, grab a dumbbell, and curl with balance and focus. These are great for definition.
Concentration Curls
Use a bench or sturdy surface to do tricep dips. This move targets the back of your arms, an often-neglected muscle group
Tricep Dips
Perfect for beginners, knee push-ups work your triceps, shoulders, and chest while building upper body endurance.
Knee Push-Ups
This dynamic move strengthens your core, arms, and shoulders while improving stability. It is a great full-body workout.
Walking plank
Using a barbell allows you to lift heavier weights, which is key for muscle growth. Focus on form for best results.
Barbell curl
Do not forget your traps! Shrugs help strengthen your upper shoulders, adding to that powerful arm look.
Shoulder Shrugs
