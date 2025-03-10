By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 10, 2025

Healthshots

5 Exercises To Increase Push-up Reps

Struggling to do more push-ups? These 5 exercises will help you build the strength and endurance needed to gradually increase your push-up count and improve your performance every day.

Knee Push-Ups

This is a simple version of the regular push-up, reducing the amount of body weight you are lifting. This helps build strength in your chest, shoulders, and arms. To do them, get into a push-up position but drop your knees to the floor. Lower your chest to the ground, then push back up.

Plank

Planks strengthen your core, which is essential for stabilising your body during push-ups. To do a plank, get into a forearm push-up position, keeping your body straight from head to heels. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds, building up time as you get stronger.

Wall Push-Ups

Wall push-ups are great for beginners and help you learn a proper push-up. Stand facing a wall, place your hands shoulder-width apart, and lean your body toward the wall. Push yourself back to the starting position. It targets the same muscles as regular push-ups, but with less intensity.

Chest Press

Chest presses help build chest and shoulder strength. You can do it with dumbbells or a resistance band. Lie on your back, hold weights above your chest, and press them up toward the ceiling. Lower the weights slowly, then push back up.

Tricep Dips

Tricep dips strengthen the triceps, which are key muscles for push-ups. Sit on a chair with your hands beside your hips, slide your hips off, and lower your body by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position.

