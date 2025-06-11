5 Exercises To Do At Home When You Skip Gym

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jun 11, 2025
Can’t make it to the gym? No problem! You can still stay active at home with these 5 simple exercises. Instead of skipping the workout, with these moves you can still boost stamina and strength.
Stretching
Stretching helps improve flexible and reduces muscle stiffness. You can try simple moves like neck rolls, arm circles, toe touches, and the butterfly stretch for your hips. Just 5–10 minutes of stretching each day is a great way to warm up before exercise or cool down after.
Dumbbells
If you have dumbbells at home, you can do a lot of strength exercises to build muscle without even going to gym. Try doing bicep curls, shoulder presses, dumbbell squats, and bent-over rows. These moves help work your arms, shoulders, back, and legs. Do 3-4 sets of 10-12 repetitions.
Bodyweight Exercises
If you don't have weights to lift at home, perform bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, lunges, and planks. These exercises work different muscle groups and are great for building strength and stamina. Try doing 10–15 reps of each, and repeat the set 2–3 times.
Resistance Bands
Resistance bands are light and easy to use, but they can really challenge your muscles. You can try exercises like band pull-aparts for your arms, glute bridges, seated rows, and side steps for your legs. Do 2–3 sets of 12 reps for each move.
Walking or Running
Walking or running is one of the simplest ways to stay active. You can walk around your home, outside in your neighborhood, or even use the stairs indoor. Aim for 20–30 minutes a day to keep your heart healthy and boost your energy.
