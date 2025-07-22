By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jul 22, 2025

Healthshots

World Brain Day: 5 Exercises To Boost Memory and Focus

Ever wonder how to keep your brain as fit as your body? Well, just like muscles, your brain needs regular workouts to stay sharp. This World Brain Day, try these 5 simple exercises to boost memory, focus, and brain power

Meditation

Playing Chess

Chess is a great way to challenge your brain. It improves problem-solving skills, memory, and concentration. It also teaches strategic thinking, which helps keep your brain active and engaged.

Puzzle Games

Crosswords, Sudoku, and other puzzle games are fun ways to train your brain. They improve short-term memory and help you think faster. Regular practice keeps your mind sharp and alert.

Build Vocabulary

Learning new words exercises your brain by improving communication and comprehension skills. Try learning a word a day and using it in conversations to boost language and memory power.

Physical Exercise

Activities like walking, jogging, or dancing increase blood flow to the brain. This supports brain cell growth and improves mood, focus, and memory. Physical activity also helps prevent cognitive decline as we age.

