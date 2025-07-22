World Brain Day: 5 Exercises To Boost Memory and Focus

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jul 22, 2025
Ever wonder how to keep your brain as fit as your body? Well, just like muscles, your brain needs regular workouts to stay sharp. This World Brain Day, try these 5 simple exercises to boost memory, focus, and brain power
Meditation
Blend sugarcane juice and coconut cream until smooth. Stir it with ground turmeric for colour and flavour. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker until firm. Serve scoops and garnish with crushed nuts or cherries.
Playing Chess
Chess is a great way to challenge your brain. It improves problem-solving skills, memory, and concentration. It also teaches strategic thinking, which helps keep your brain active and engaged.
Puzzle Games
Crosswords, Sudoku, and other puzzle games are fun ways to train your brain. They improve short-term memory and help you think faster. Regular practice keeps your mind sharp and alert.
Build Vocabulary
Learning new words exercises your brain by improving communication and comprehension skills. Try learning a word a day and using it in conversations to boost language and memory power.
Physical Exercise
Activities like walking, jogging, or dancing increase blood flow to the brain. This supports brain cell growth and improves mood, focus, and memory. Physical activity also helps prevent cognitive decline as we age.