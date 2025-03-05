By Aayushi Gupta
Staying fit and healthy goes beyond just exercising—it is about fueling your body with the right nutrients. From building muscles to boosting immunity, here are 6 essential nutrients that you need for maintaining overall health.
Protein
Protein is essential for building and repairing muscles and tissues. It supports every cell in the body, from bone to skin, hair, and muscles. Protein also helps produce antibodies, hormones, and other essential substances. Meat, beans, eggs, and nuts are great sources of protein.
Vitamins
Vitamins support a wide range of functions, from boosting the immune system to promoting healthy skin. They help your body convert food into energy and support the proper functioning of organs. Common vitamins include vitamin C (for immunity), vitamin D (for bone health), and B vitamins (for energy).
Minerals
Minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, copper, etc. are vital for building strong bones and teeth, regulating metabolism, and maintaining muscle and nerve functions. Dairy products, leafy greens, and whole grains are excellent sources of minerals.
Healthy Fats
Not all fats are bad! Healthy fats, found in foods like avocados, olive oil, and nuts, provide long-lasting energy, support cell growth, and help absorb certain vitamins. They are important for heart health and overall body function.
Carbohydrates
Carbs are the body's main source of energy. They provide fuel for your brain, muscles, and organs. Whole grains, beans, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are great sources of healthy carbohydrates that offer fibre, which aids digestion.
Water
Water is essential for hydration, digestion, and maintaining your body temperature. It helps transport nutrients to cells and remove waste from the body. Drinking enough water is key to keeping all body functions running smoothly.
