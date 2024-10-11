By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 11, 2024
Not just protein but eggs are packed with several essential nutrients you might not be aware of. This World Eggs Day, learn about 10 important nutrients that eggs contain and what they do for your body!
Being an excellent source of high-quality protein, eggs are crucial for building and repairing tissues and supporting immune function. Only 100 grams of protein offers 12.6 grams of protein, making it great for muscle strength and growth.
Protein
Calcium is vital for bone health and muscle function. While eggs are not the richest source of calcium compared to dairy products, they can contribute to overall intake.
Calcium
Eggs contain two powerful antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin. They help reduce the damage caused by free radicals, protecting you against chronic diseases and age-related eyesight problems such as cataracts.
Antioxidants
This vitamin is important for maintaining healthy vision, skin, and immune function. Eggs provide a significant amount of vitamin A, particularly in the yolk, where it is found as retinol.
Vitamin A
Also known as riboflavin, vitamin B2 plays a significant role in converting carbohydrates, fats, and protein into glucose and energy. Plus, you need this vitamin to support the growth and function of cells in the body.
Vitamin B2
Eggs are one of the few natural food sources that contain vitamin D, essential for calcium absorption and maintaining strong bones. Vitamin D also supports immune function and has been linked to improved mood.
Vitamin D
Also known as pantothenic acid, vitamin B5 found in eggs can help heal wounds, reduce scars, promote hair growth, and support digestive health. This vitamin is also great for heart health as it helps regulate cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood.
Vitamin B5
Vitamin B12 is crucial for red blood cell formation and neurological function. Eggs are an excellent source of B12, helping you meet your daily needs and converting food into glucose, which is a key energy source.
Vitamin B12
It is a crucial mineral that supports thyroid function and helps protect against oxidative damage. Additionally, eggs, which are rich in selenium, can enhance cardiovascular health by reducing inflammation.
Selenium
Vital for healthy bones and teeth, phosphorus also plays a key role in energy production and cell and tissue growth. Plus, this mineral is important for your kidney functions as well.
Phosphorus