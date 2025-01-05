5 Egg Masks For Hair Growth

By Aayushi Gupta
Eggs are not just a breakfast staple—this superfood offers amazing benefits for your hair. Packed with protein, biotin, and essential vitamins, here are 5 egg masks that can boost hair growth.
Basic Egg Mask
Whisk one egg and apply it to your scalp and hair. Leave it for 20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. The protein in the egg nourishes hair follicles, promoting healthy growth.
Egg and Honey Mask
Honey helps lock in moisture. Mix one egg with one tablespoon of honey and apply it to your hair. Leave for 20-30 minutes, then rinse. This mask leaves your hair soft and shiny while encouraging growth.
Egg and Aloe Vera Mask
Aloe vera soothes the scalp and reduces irritation. Combine one egg with two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, apply for 20 minutes, and rinse to nourish the scalp and promote growth.
Egg and Yoghurt Mask
Yoghurt balances the scalp's pH and nourishes the hair. Mix one egg with two tablespoons of yoghurt, apply for 30 minutes, then rinse. This mask strengthens hair and stimulates growth.
Egg and Lemon Mask
Lemon balances production of scalp oils and improves blood circulation. Mix one egg with the juice of one lemon, apply for 20-30 minutes, then rinse to stimulate the scalp and encourage growth.
