Osteoporosis can weaken your bones, making them more prone to fractures. Women are at higher risk, especially after menopause, due to a drop in estrogen levels. Spotting early signs of osteoporosis can help prevent severe damage later in life.

A weakening grip may indicate lower bone density. Women experiencing difficulty holding objects should get their bone health assessed.

Weak Grip Strength

Bone loss in the jaw may cause gums to recede, an early indicator of osteoporosis. Regular dental check-ups can help spot this.

Receding Gums

Do your nails tend to break off frequently? Nail breakage can be linked to weakening bones. This subtle sign is often overlooked, but may hint at bone health issues.

Brittle Nails

Believe it or not, but losing more than an inch in height over time is a red flag. It may indicate vertebral fractures due to osteoporosis.

Loss of Height

Unexplained back pain, especially if it is severe or sudden, could be due to small spinal fractures, an early sign of osteoporosis.

Back Pain

A hunched or stooped posture can indicate that osteoporosis has weakened the spine, leading to fractures and poor alignment.

Stooped Posture

Breaking bones easily from minor falls or impacts may signal weakened bones. Fractures in the hip, wrist, or spine are common in osteoporosis.

Bone Fractures

A bone density scan (DXA) can reveal osteoporosis before fractures occur. Women over 65 should get regular scans for early diagnosis.

Low Bone Density on Scans

