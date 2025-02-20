By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 20, 2025
Dry fruits are source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats. Apart from improving heart health, they can also make your skin glow. So, include these 5 best dry fruits in your diet.
Almonds
Almonds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. It also nourishes the skin, keeping it soft and smooth while promoting a youthful glow.
Walnuts
Walnuts are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain the skin's natural barrier and prevent moisture loss. They also contain antioxidants that protect the skin from environmental stress, keeping it vibrant and healthy.
Brazil Nuts
These nuts are an excellent source of selenium, which helps in protecting the skin from sun damage and improving its elasticity. Selenium also helps reduce inflammation, which can result in clear, glowing skin.
Pistachios
Pistachios are packed with vitamin E and antioxidants, helping to repair damaged skin and delay sign of skin ageing. They also contain healthy fats that support skin hydration, giving you a smooth, supple texture.
Cashews
Rich in zinc, cashews help in collagen production, which is important for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Zinc also has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce acne and skin irritation.
