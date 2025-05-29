By Aayushi Gupta
A healthy digestive system is key to overall well-being. There are some natural drinks that can help improve digestion, reduce bloating, and keep your gut happy. So, try them now!
Lemon water helps cleanse the digestive system and boosts stomach acid production, making it easier to break down food. Drinking warm lemon water in the morning can improve bowel movements.
Lemon Water
Made from roasted gram flour, sattu sharbat is a traditional Indian drink. It is rich in fibre and helps keep the digestive system cool and active, especially in hot weather.
Sattu Sharbat
Ginger tea is a well-known remedy for indigestion, nausea, and bloating. Ginger stimulates digestive juices and improves the movement of food through the stomach and intestines.
Ginger Tea
Flaxseeds are full of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Soaking them in water and drinking the mixture helps relieve constipation and supports a healthy gut.
Flaxseed Drink
Probiotics like yogurt drinks, kefir, or kombucha contain good bacteria that support gut health. They help balance the digestive system and improve nutrient absorption.
Probiotic Drinks
Prune juice is a natural laxative. It contains sorbitol and fibre, which help ease constipation and promote regular bowel movements.
Prune Juice
Made from raw mangoes, aam panna is not only refreshing but also aids digestion. It helps in reducing acidity and improving liver function.
Aam Panna
Chia seeds absorb water and form a gel-like texture. This helps keep the digestive tract clean and supports smooth digestion. Soak them in water or juice before drinking.
Chia Seed Drink
Juicing vegetables like spinach, cucumber, and celery provides fibre and enzymes that improve digestion. It is also hydrating and helps detox the body.
Green Vegetable Juice
