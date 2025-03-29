9 Drinks To Relieve Constipation

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 29, 2025
Do you feel constipated every other day? If so, you might be looking for a solution. Here are 9 simple yet effective drinks that can help prevent constipation by either encouraging bowel movements or making stools easier to pass.
Start your morning with a glass of warm lemon water. The acidity of lemon helps stimulate your digestive system, while the warm water soothes the stomach, promoting better digestion.
Warm Lemon Water
Packed with fibre and sorbitol, prune juice helps soften stool and promote bowel movements. This sweet drink also contains antioxidants that makes it great for gut health.
Prune Juice
Ginger has compounds that stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, helping break down food more efficiently. It also promotes the movement of gas and stool through the intestines, reducing bloating and constipation.
Ginger Tea
Apple juice is a natural source of sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that can help relieve constipation. It is also gentle on the stomach and easy to digest.
Apple Juice
Aloe vera has a soothing effect on the digestive system and can help ease constipation. It can also reduce inflammation in the digestive tract, supporting better bowel function.
Aloe Vera Juice
Flaxseeds are full of fibre, which can aid in regular bowel movements. Soak ground flaxseeds in water overnight and drink it in the morning to keep digestion o track.
Flaxseed Water
Cranberry juice helps balance the pH of the digestive system, preventing constipation. It is also rich in antioxidants, which support overall gut health.
Cranberry Juice
Spinach is full of fibre and magnesium, both of which can help ease constipation. Blending it into a smoothie makes it easy to digest while providing other health benefits as well.
Spinach Smoothie
This fermented drink is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that promote gut health. It makes it easier for food to pass through the intestines, relieving constipation.
Kefir
