Published Mar 21, 2025
Down syndrome is a genetic condition where a child is born with an extra chromosome. This extra chromosome can affect physical and mental development, leading to some common symptoms. Here are 5 symptoms to be aware of.
Physical Symptoms
Children with Down syndrome often have distinctive physical traits, such as eyes that slant upwards at the outer corners, small ears, a flat nose, a tongue that may stick out, short neck, small hands and feet, and a shorter overall height. Other signs include loose joints, weak muscle tone, and tiny white spots in the coloured part of eyes.
Additional Symptoms
As children with Down syndrome grow, they may face other health issues. These can include frequent ear infections, hearing loss, vision problems, and dental issues. They may also experience sleep apnea, heart problems, and be more vulnerable to infections.
Movement Problems
While children with Down syndrome will continue learning throughout their lives, they often take longer to learn basic physical activities like walking, talking, and playing. Their ability to develop social and emotional skills may also be slower.
Trouble With Behavior
Managing behaviour can be challenging for individuals with Down syndrome. They may struggle with attention, controlling impulses, or managing feelings of frustration. Communication can also be a challenge, with some people not being able to speak clearly.
Cognitive Symptoms
The extra chromosome can affect cognitive development, leading to mild to moderate delays in thinking, reasoning, and understanding. While each person is different, most individuals with Down syndrome experience some cognitive challenges.
